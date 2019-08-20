Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to announce $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $2.96. Raytheon posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

RTN traded up $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

