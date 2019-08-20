Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.86.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.54. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$59,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,620.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

