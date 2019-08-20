Rapids Trading 14% Higher This Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Rapids has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,965.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01312746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,418,482,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,691,236,062 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

