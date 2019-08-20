Raiden Network Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $1.65 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007364 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, LATOKEN, IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

