RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 139,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMED shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on RA Medical Systems to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Kraws sold 18,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,504.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Irwin sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $67,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,841 shares of company stock valued at $176,959. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 134.0% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 206,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 118,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in RA Medical Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 239,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in RA Medical Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

