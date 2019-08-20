RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. RA Medical Systems’ rating score has declined by 133% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RA Medical Systems an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMED shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other RA Medical Systems news, insider Jeffrey J. Kraws sold 18,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,504.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Irwin sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $67,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,841 shares of company stock valued at $176,959 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 239,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RA Medical Systems by 134.0% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 206,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 118,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RA Medical Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 71,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMED stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. RA Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.89.

RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

