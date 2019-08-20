QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $485,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,167.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 83.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,870. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $551.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

