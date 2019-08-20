Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 703,926 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,926 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5,529.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,086,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783,374 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,097,000 after acquiring an additional 203,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,946,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,099,000 after acquiring an additional 178,218 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 941,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

