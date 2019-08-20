Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 299,972 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,972 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

