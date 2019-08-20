Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 179,847 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,847 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.93. 528,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,803. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

