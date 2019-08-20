Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $455,000 Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,917,788 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

eBay stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,968. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.