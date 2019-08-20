Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $299,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396,000 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 175,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,912. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

