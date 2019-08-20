Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 649,209 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter worth $35,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in BP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 52,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in BP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 344,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in BP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of BP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,793. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

