Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220,421 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $162.78. 24,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,698. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.98. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.