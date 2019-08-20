Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11, 9,196,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,259,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on QD. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Qudian in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $51,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

