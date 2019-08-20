QChi Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QChi has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $167,679.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,341,539 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

