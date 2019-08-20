Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $55.82 or 0.00515629 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $117,060.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00260460 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01301703 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022251 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091780 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000413 BTC.
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.
