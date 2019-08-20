Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $398,892.00 and approximately $2,909.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00008199 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04751827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 454,483 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

