Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

