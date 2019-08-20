ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Holdings Cut by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

VIXY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,081. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.