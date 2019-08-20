ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.26, 13,519 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 28,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

