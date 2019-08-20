ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.60

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $26.01. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.64% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

