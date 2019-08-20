Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136,354.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Prometeus has a market cap of $1.11 million and $136,354.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01312746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,635,204 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.