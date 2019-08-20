Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 2.1% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 580,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 136,581 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 241,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 418,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,960. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.