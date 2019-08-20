PrimeStone (PSC) Price Tops $0.0017

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One PrimeStone coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. PrimeStone has a market cap of $30,887.00 and $46.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003622 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PrimeStone (CRYPTO:PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 18,143,304 coins. PrimeStone’s official website is primestone.global . PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

PrimeStone Coin Trading

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PrimeStone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.