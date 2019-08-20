Prime-XI Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $9,479.00 and $6.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005225 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

