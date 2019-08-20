PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,268.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $5,268.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00263394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.01319754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00092252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

