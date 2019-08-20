Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.33. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polymet Mining during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

