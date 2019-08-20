Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. 536,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,544,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

