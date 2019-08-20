Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 810 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.10. 86,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

