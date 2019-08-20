Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 670 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,677 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2,124.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 485,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,627,000 after purchasing an additional 463,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 350,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 702,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 245,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.68. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.