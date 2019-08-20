Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 668 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. 38,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,223. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,396.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,286. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

