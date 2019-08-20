Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 483,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 365,571 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.46. 4,122,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

