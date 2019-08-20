Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,050,000 after buying an additional 3,416,210 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.