PiplCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $63,019.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00263384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.01335412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00092374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000424 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.