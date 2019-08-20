Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (PPBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of PPBN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

