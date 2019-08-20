Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 25,884 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 334,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTLA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

PTLA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

