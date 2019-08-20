Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 227 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $383.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $381.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

