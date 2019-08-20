Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,087 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 827,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

