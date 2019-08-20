Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.04% of FARO Technologies worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 389,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,559. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $869.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

