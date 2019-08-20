Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.81 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $7,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

