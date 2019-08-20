Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 2U by 53.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 884,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 57.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,518,000 after acquiring an additional 827,915 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 26.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWOU. TheStreet lowered shares of 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 72,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 154,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,302. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

