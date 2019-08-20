Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 456,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.55 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,931 shares of company stock valued at $41,125,664 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

