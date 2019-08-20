Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 85,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,683. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandre Balkanski sold 191,332 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $5,366,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,037 shares of company stock worth $29,669,407 over the last ninety days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

