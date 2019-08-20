Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APY. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 143,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apergy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

APY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 121,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,233. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.