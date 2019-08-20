Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Binance. Over the last week, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 308.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phoenix

Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, Huobi, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

