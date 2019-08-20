Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $104,324.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00146410 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,792.24 or 0.99794254 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044825 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.