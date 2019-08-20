Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $91,289.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164955 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003782 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,724.39 or 0.99451807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048227 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.