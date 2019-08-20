PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) vs. Sonde Resources (NYSE:SOQDQ) Head to Head Analysis

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) and Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Sonde Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $95.58 billion 0.89 $7.17 billion $1.43 9.15 Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Sonde Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 0 9 0 2.80 Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.18%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Risk & Volatility

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonde Resources has a beta of 44.11, suggesting that its stock price is 4,311% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Sonde Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 9.12% 12.87% 4.16% Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sonde Resources does not pay a dividend. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.  Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.