Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. 33,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,803. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.